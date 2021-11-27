MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Holdings Cut by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,614 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.23% of MakeMyTrip worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 34.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 759,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,833,000 after acquiring an additional 193,240 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 63.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 48,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 18,820 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMYT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $26.33 on Friday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.79 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $67.48 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

