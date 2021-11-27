Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.49

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.49 and traded as high as $32.75. Man Wah shares last traded at $32.75, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.2937 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

