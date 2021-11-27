Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) vs. Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) and Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Markforged shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mandiant and Markforged’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mandiant $940.58 million 4.35 -$207.30 million ($1.01) -16.89 Markforged N/A N/A -$2.61 million N/A N/A

Markforged has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mandiant.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mandiant and Markforged, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mandiant 1 2 1 0 2.00 Markforged 0 1 2 0 2.67

Mandiant currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.37%. Markforged has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 83.19%. Given Markforged’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Markforged is more favorable than Mandiant.

Profitability

This table compares Mandiant and Markforged’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mandiant -30.46% -9.97% -2.10% Markforged N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Markforged beats Mandiant on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other. Its solutions include Enterprise Security; Managed Security; Threat Intelligence; and Industry Solutions. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz in February 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

About Markforged

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

