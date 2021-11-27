Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.35 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will announce sales of $162.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.57 million and the lowest is $162.20 million. Manhattan Associates reported sales of $147.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $654.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $654.40 million to $654.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $704.03 million, with estimates ranging from $700.74 million to $707.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MANH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.86.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $156.74 on Friday. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $96.33 and a 1-year high of $188.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.52. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.13 and a beta of 1.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

