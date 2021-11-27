Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 954,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,947 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 1.00% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $30,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTI. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $504,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.39. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $33.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.