Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $17,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STZ opened at $229.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.48. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.54 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 60.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

