Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $18,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 86.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.62.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $327.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $212.22 and a 12-month high of $340.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.89.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

