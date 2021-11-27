Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 82.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228,454 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.16% of StoneCo worth $17,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in StoneCo by 10,630.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in StoneCo by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in StoneCo by 2,786.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in StoneCo by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STNE. Bradesco Corretora decreased their target price on StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HSBC decreased their target price on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.32. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

