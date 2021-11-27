Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 1,852 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 2.20% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $442,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $757,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.13 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.63 and a one year high of $56.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.39 and a 200 day moving average of $54.62.

