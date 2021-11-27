Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 7,752 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $17,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 69,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD opened at $77.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.69. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $79.62.

