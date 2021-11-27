Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 950 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.08% of Sun Communities worth $16,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Sun Communities by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 179,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,508,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Sun Communities by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $197.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.43 and a fifty-two week high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 101.22%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.57.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

