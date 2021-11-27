Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $18,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,343,744,000 after purchasing an additional 23,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,441,046,000 after purchasing an additional 144,354 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,813,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,341,690,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,171,272,000 after purchasing an additional 42,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,442,000 after purchasing an additional 875,618 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLM opened at $414.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $384.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.18 and a 1-year high of $435.62.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MLM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $391.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.08.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

