Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,483 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.54% of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $36,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of USIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

USIG stock opened at $59.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.38. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $62.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

