Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,993 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Best Buy worth $15,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $397,080,000 after acquiring an additional 287,235 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,116,707 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $358,360,000 after buying an additional 251,323 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Best Buy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,517,422 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $289,453,000 after buying an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Best Buy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,419,702 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $278,217,000 after buying an additional 106,320 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,224,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBY. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $114.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.13%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.