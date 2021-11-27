Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $16.06 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 397,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Kroger worth $16,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,835 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in shares of Kroger by 21.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,422,000 after acquiring an additional 982,937 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 3.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,731,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,296,000 after acquiring an additional 557,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,427,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,065,000 after acquiring an additional 269,543 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

NYSE KR opened at $43.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.44. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $47.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.52%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.38%.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

