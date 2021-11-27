Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $16.32 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 384,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $16,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,112 shares of company stock valued at $909,760. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.57. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $25.27 and a one year high of $45.92.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

