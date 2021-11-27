Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $18.06 Million Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,920 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.66% of Heska worth $18,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Heska in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Heska by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Heska by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Heska in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Heska during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heska alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.00 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $170.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.89 and its 200 day moving average is $231.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 899.78 and a beta of 1.54. Heska Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $275.94.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. Heska’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Heska Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.