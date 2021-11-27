Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $18.29 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.06% of Cummins worth $18,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 172,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,042,000 after purchasing an additional 27,147 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Cummins by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $219.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.41 and a 1-year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

