Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $18.63 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $18,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL opened at $115.12 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $102.15 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.55.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.21.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

