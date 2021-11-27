Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $19.63 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,298 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $19,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 27,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.1% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $34.83 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.69. The firm has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

