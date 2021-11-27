Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $20.89 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,466 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,802 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its stake in Walt Disney by 5.5% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 48,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,020 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 34.1% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in Walt Disney by 7.0% in the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 36,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.15.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $148.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $145.85 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.90 and a 200-day moving average of $174.66. The company has a market cap of $269.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

