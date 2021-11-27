Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $22.72 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $22,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971,962 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,883,000 after buying an additional 1,713,987 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,207,000 after buying an additional 1,439,992 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,067,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,984,000 after buying an additional 1,012,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,343,000 after buying an additional 996,664 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.80. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $115.12 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

