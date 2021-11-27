Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $31.38 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $31,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Chubb by 5.2% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,491,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.44.

Shares of CB stock opened at $184.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.39 and a 200-day moving average of $176.25. The company has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $144.00 and a one year high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,764 shares of company stock valued at $11,380,268 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

