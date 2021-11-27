Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $36,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

MMM stock opened at $175.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.63. 3M has a 1 year low of $163.38 and a 1 year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

