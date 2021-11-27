Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Cboe Global Markets worth $22,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $128.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.93. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.65 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBOE. Argus raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.46.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

