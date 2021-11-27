Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of East West Bancorp worth $31,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EWBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.27.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $77.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.64. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $87.77.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

