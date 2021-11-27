Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 14,206 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $36,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,166,888,000 after buying an additional 483,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,553,435,000 after buying an additional 217,552 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,146,330,000 after buying an additional 399,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $168.02 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.65 and its 200 day moving average is $156.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.