Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $16,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $64.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.81 and a 200 day moving average of $62.68. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $69.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.73.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

