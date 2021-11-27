Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.06% of Nucor worth $17,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NUE opened at $113.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $47.94 and a 1-year high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.42.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

