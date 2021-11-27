Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 48,008 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 393.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,008 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $23,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 25.7% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter valued at $335,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 41.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM opened at $428.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $431.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.69.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 20.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $503.51.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

