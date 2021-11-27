Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $28,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $167.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $113.79 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.39.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

