Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 1,575 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $16,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,551,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.06.

Shares of ISRG opened at $329.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.85.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,174 shares of company stock worth $15,839,203 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

