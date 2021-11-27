Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 1,979 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $28,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its holdings in Waste Management by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WM opened at $163.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $166.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.93.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

