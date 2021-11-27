Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 2,192 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $32,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $229.62 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.31 and a 12-month high of $241.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.29.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.