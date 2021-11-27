Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 2,550 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,165 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $27,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.68.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $156.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $189.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

