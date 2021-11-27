Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 49,495 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,495 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Invitation Homes worth $18,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $2,534,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $1,520,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 46,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in Invitation Homes by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 166,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.82.

NYSE:INVH opened at $41.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 91.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.87. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.27.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.11%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

