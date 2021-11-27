Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 7,265 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,265 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $27,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $90.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.60. The company has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

