Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 8,147 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,147 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $33,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 22,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 401,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,016,000 after buying an additional 36,499 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.07.

Shares of GILD opened at $70.27 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.15 and a 200-day moving average of $68.80.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

