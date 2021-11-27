Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,281 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.2% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $375,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 703 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 572 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 50.4% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its stake in Amazon.com by 8.3% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,874 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,726,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,144.44.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,480,991 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,504.56 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,412.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3,407.37. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.56, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

