Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,110 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Adobe by 58.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price objective (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $662.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $315.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $630.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $603.77. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

