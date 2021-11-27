Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 3,100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 586,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARPS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 41,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,630. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $8.98.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 58.93% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.1067 dividend. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,914 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

