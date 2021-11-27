Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) will report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.13). Marker Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marker Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRKR. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 105.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 32.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRKR opened at $1.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11. Marker Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

