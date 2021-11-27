Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) will report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.13). Marker Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marker Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRKR. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 105.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 32.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRKR opened at $1.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11. Marker Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marker Therapeutics (MRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.