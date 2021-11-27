Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Marriott International makes up about 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.16% of Marriott International worth $75,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 26.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,590 shares of company stock worth $7,936,032. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $147.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.50 and a 1-year high of $171.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.83 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.62.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

