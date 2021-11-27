Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.21

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.21 and traded as low as $0.68. Marrone Bio Innovations shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 718,292 shares trading hands.

MBII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Aegis reduced their price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $123.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 11.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 21,703 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 73.6% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,230,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 521,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 26.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 117,027 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,280.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 274,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the third quarter worth $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

About Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

