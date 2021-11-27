Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stake Increased by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 78.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,162,196,000 after acquiring an additional 763,064 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 16,650.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 566,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,468,000 after acquiring an additional 563,611 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 2,214.0% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 279,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,884,000 after acquiring an additional 267,892 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 38.9% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 826,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $200,315,000 after acquiring an additional 231,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 34.5% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $187,059,000 after acquiring an additional 197,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $284.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.72. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $205.10 and a twelve month high of $305.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 70.86 and a beta of 0.74.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MASI shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $8,714,103.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 27,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.36, for a total transaction of $8,317,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,389 shares of company stock valued at $39,598,928. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

