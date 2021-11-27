Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.0% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $1,498,387,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 173.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $616,684,000 after buying an additional 1,071,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 38.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,274,934,000 after buying an additional 972,628 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,712,941,000 after buying an additional 881,104 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 35.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,723,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,025,660,000 after buying an additional 707,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Compass Point boosted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.57.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 374,646 shares of company stock worth $127,575,078. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $324.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $347.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.38 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $318.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

