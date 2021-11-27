Mastercard (NYSE:MA) vs. Western Union (NYSE:WU) Critical Comparison

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and Western Union (NYSE:WU) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mastercard and Western Union’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastercard $15.30 billion 20.82 $6.41 billion $8.13 39.87 Western Union $4.84 billion 1.36 $744.30 million $1.98 8.28

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than Western Union. Western Union is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastercard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mastercard and Western Union, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastercard 0 1 18 0 2.95 Western Union 3 6 3 0 2.00

Mastercard currently has a consensus target price of $430.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.65%. Western Union has a consensus target price of $22.30, indicating a potential upside of 35.98%. Given Western Union’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Western Union is more favorable than Mastercard.

Profitability

This table compares Mastercard and Western Union’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastercard 45.50% 116.88% 22.10% Western Union 16.10% 311.01% 9.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.8% of Mastercard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of Western Union shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Mastercard shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Western Union shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Mastercard pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Western Union pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Mastercard pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Western Union pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mastercard has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Western Union has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Mastercard has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Union has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mastercard beats Western Union on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc. operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals. The Other segment comprises electronic-based and cash-based bill payment services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

