Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Matson worth $13,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MATX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Matson by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,503,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $288,217,000 after buying an additional 268,612 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $141,434,000 after purchasing an additional 213,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Matson by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,775,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Matson by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 385,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,642,000 after purchasing an additional 55,270 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $83.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.74. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.41 and a twelve month high of $94.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.46%.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 7,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $636,936.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $61,041.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,076 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,622. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

