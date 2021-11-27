Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,218 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Matson worth $10,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,503,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $288,217,000 after acquiring an additional 268,612 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 10.7% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $141,434,000 after acquiring an additional 213,045 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the second quarter valued at $10,918,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 153.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 68,168 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 7,058.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 60,562 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 59,716 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $83.75 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.41 and a fifty-two week high of $94.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.46%.

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total transaction of $412,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $242,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,076 shares of company stock worth $3,827,622. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

