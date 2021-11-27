MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MXL shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $66.69 on Friday. MaxLinear has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -444.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.99.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $661,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and sold 86,333 shares valued at $4,600,242. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,424,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,448,000 after purchasing an additional 70,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,502,000 after buying an additional 484,521 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,469,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,435,000 after buying an additional 84,514 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,407,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,794,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,275,000 after buying an additional 48,965 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

